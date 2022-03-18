Unifty Price Tops $14.54 on Major Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and approximately $827,763.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.54 or 0.00034685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.08 or 0.07048665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.63 or 1.00008695 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00034765 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

