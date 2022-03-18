Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 148,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,223,017 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $45.32.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.
About Unilever (NYSE:UL)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
