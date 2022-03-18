Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 148,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,223,017 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $45.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.