United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL opened at $41.42 on Friday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.