United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Price Down 3%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 6,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 826,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

