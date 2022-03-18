United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($46.15) target price from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

Shares of ETR UTDI traded down €0.15 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching €30.49 ($33.51). 259,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52-week low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 52-week high of €37.72 ($41.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.85 and a 200-day moving average of €33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

