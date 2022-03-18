Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.01. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 36,096 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.