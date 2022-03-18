UnMarshal Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $835,782.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.75 or 0.07030980 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.05 or 1.00173721 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032753 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

