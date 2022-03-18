Unslashed Finance Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $4.11 million and $38,446.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.96 or 0.06907975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,648.37 or 0.99893904 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

