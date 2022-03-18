Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.71

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 3,342 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $756.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
