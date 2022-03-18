Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.71

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 3,342 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $756.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.