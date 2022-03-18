Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

3/15/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/9/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

3/8/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.37 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $791.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

