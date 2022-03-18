Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/17/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/15/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.
3/9/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
3/8/2022 – Urstadt Biddle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.37 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $791.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.08.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
