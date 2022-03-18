Urus Price Reaches $6.00 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

