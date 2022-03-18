USDJ Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.79 or 0.07065289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,807.46 or 1.00170567 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033541 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

