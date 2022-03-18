USDK Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and $95.38 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.69 or 0.07043299 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.25 or 0.99963777 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00033397 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.