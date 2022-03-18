VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head to Head Survey

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crescent Energy and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.20 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -38.50 VAALCO Energy $199.07 million 1.67 $81.84 million $1.38 4.12

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.58%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% VAALCO Energy 41.11% 45.87% 21.00%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Crescent Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

