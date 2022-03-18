ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.36

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.36 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 28.98 ($0.38). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.35), with a volume of 737,474 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £17.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
Read More
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.