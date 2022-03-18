VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 318,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,981,742 shares.The stock last traded at $47.25 and had previously closed at $47.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 467.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 82,638 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.