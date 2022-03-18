Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $38,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.67 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.88 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

