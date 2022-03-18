Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 206,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

VIG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

