Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) is Bridge Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 5.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,305,000 after purchasing an additional 326,600 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $120.79 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

