Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Hudock Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,076,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

