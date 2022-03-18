Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

