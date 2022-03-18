Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 445% compared to the average daily volume of 1,224 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. 26,385,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

