Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

