Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $275.59 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.98 and a 200-day moving average of $300.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

