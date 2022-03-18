Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period.

Shares of VIGI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 340,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36.

