Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $49,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 261,643 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,762. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.46 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

