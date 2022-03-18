Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $136.38 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

