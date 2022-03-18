Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $26,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 317,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,989. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.91 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.