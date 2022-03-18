Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $224.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.91 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

