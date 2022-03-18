Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after buying an additional 37,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.00. 339,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

