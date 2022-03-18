Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. 26,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,780. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

