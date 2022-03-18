Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3,222.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 8.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,844,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,986. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.