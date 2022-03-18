Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $64,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 212,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.