Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Raised by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.