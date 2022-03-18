Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 732,614 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 692,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

