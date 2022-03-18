Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average of $220.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.