Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $50,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

