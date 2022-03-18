Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VOO opened at $405.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

