Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.74. The company had a trading volume of 127,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,956. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.14 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

