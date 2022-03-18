Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,956. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

