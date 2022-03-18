Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,863,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after buying an additional 589,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after buying an additional 539,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $52.21. 968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

