Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 269,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,344. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

