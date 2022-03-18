Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

