Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $125,717,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

