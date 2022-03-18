Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

