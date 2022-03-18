Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

