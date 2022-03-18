Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $92,484,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.99. 56,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

