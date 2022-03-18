Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 295.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $125.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.82.

