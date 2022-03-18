Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $80,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.71. 74,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

