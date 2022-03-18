Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Monday. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on the stock.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.